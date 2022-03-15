Advertisement

Kids can stay healthy with 5-week running series

Healthy Kids Running Series
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) – The Healthy Kids Running Series teaches kids to run as a way to stay healthy.

Kylie Schell and her son Ivan talked about the program during an interview on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch that interview in the video above.

The Healthy Kids Running Series is a national nonprofit. Schell coordinates the Carthage chapter.

The program runs May 1 to June 12. Races are each Sunday starting at 12:30 p.m. at 1 Park Drive in Carthage.

Registration costs $35 if you do it by April 1. You can register at runsignup.com/hkrscarthage.

