Man accused of possessing vehicle allegedly stolen in Waddington

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - A 52-year-old man was arrested in the Plattsburgh area after he was allegedly in possession of a vehicle stolen from Waddington.

State police say Brenden Walz was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property on March 11.

Police were called to a southbound rest area along Interstate 87 in the town of Beekmantown for a report of a suspicious man in a vehicle who appeared to be disoriented. Troopers say he would not give them his names, address, or destination.

The vehicle, it turns out, was stolen from Waddington on March 10.

Walz was arraigned in Plattsburgh city court and taken to Clinton County jail without bail.

