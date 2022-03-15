Mohawk land claim ruling has big implications in part of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A court ruling bolsters Mohawk land claims in Franklin and St. Lawrence counties. And it has big implications for a “mile square” in the heart of Massena.

It’s at the heart of Akwesasne. The fire department is here. The tribal farm. Hundreds of acres. Now a court ruling says the Hogansburg triangle is truly tribal territory.

“This ruling yesterday almost made me cry because we have been fighting this. We never gave up and that’s true Mohawk spirit,” said Ronald LaFrance Jr., St. Regis Mohawk Tribe chief.

But Mohawk chiefs say the federal court ruling is about more than just the triangle. They say it also bolsters their claim to Massena’s “mile square” and the banks of the Grasse River.

“They know now that they are on our land. We’ve always known that,” said Michael Conners, St. Regis Mohawk Tribe chief.

The mile square encompasses most of the northeast side of Massena. Mohawk entrepreneurs are already staking their claims there.

“We decided to license business in those areas. Both Ft. Covington and now most recently the mile square in Massena,” said

Beverly Cook, St. Regis Mohawk Tribe chief:

St. Lawrence County disagrees with the chiefs’ interpretation. County Attorney Stephen Button says previous land claim talks excluded the mile square and Grasse River.

“I feel like we have a very legitimate position, taking into consideration all parties’ interests, that we can press forward with a resolution with the tribe to close our matter out,” said Button.

The first tax-free smoke shop opened in Massena’s “mile square.” Now, two more have tribal licenses. The chiefs say the court decision bolsters arguments they should not be taxed.

One part of the way forward on this? The chiefs point to agreements they already have in place with some communities in Franklin County. They deal with things like courts, codes, and other basic services.

Massena Mayor Gregory Paquin says his village is starting to do that. But he says what’s needed is action by New York state on the Mohawk’s land claim.

