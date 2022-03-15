New program aims to raise awareness about sextortion

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sextortion is when scammers contact people on social media, ask for explicit pictures and hold them for ransom. Last year, two St. Lawrence County teens fell victim to sextortion and died by suicide. But a new county-wide program is aiming to raise awareness.

Two victims in less than a month. Shylynn Dixon and Riley Basford, two St. Lawrence County teenagers, died by suicide in March of last year.

Both were victims of online sextortion.

“That really woke us up,” said Alexa Backus, St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau director.

She says the youth bureau is starting a new program to raise awareness of teen suicide and prevent future cyber-attacks on kids. Backus says the youth bureau will have student-ambassadors in most St. Lawrence County high schools to encourage peers to seek help.

“The thing that we have been realizing is that, you know, when teens are in crisis, ultimately, they’re trying to solve problems on their own or they’re going to one another,” she said.

Law enforcement officers and human service professionals will be in the schools too. Backus says there were 19 suicides in all of St. Lawrence County in 2021 - the highest mark ever. The number includes kids and adults; Dixon and Basford were the only two teenagers.

“Now’s the time to do it. With, unfortunately, the terrible situation last year, we do want to spread awareness on sextortion,” said Backus.

She says the program is aimed at parents too. She says a 2021 survey of hundreds of teens in the county revealed that 47% of teens do not have discussions about suicide and depression with their parents and that 67% of parents do not monitor screen time.

“How do you monitor the use of your child’s screen time? How do you open up tough conversations in the household,” said Backus.

Backus says parents should know which social media apps their kids are using and should teach them the tell-tale signs of online scams.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.