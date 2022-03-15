North country sees drop in unemployment rates

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The state’s January unemployment rates are out and they show improvement for the tri-county region over last year.

In Jefferson County, the jobless rate was 4.7, down 2 percentage points compared to the year before. In January 2021, unemployment stood at 6.7 percent.

St. Lawrence County’s jobless rate was 4.6 percent in January, compared to 6.5 percent the year before.

In Lewis County, the unemployment rate went from 7.2 percent in January 2021 to 5.1 percent this year.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.3 percent in January.

