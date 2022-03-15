Advertisement

North country sees drop in unemployment rates

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The state’s January unemployment rates are out and they show improvement for the tri-county region over last year.

In Jefferson County, the jobless rate was 4.7, down 2 percentage points compared to the year before. In January 2021, unemployment stood at 6.7 percent.

St. Lawrence County’s jobless rate was 4.6 percent in January, compared to 6.5 percent the year before.

In Lewis County, the unemployment rate went from 7.2 percent in January 2021 to 5.1 percent this year.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.3 percent in January.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire broke out at a two-story home in the town of Canton Monday morning.
Fire destroys Canton garage & heavily damages home
Andrew Johnston
Family wants answers in death of Gouverneur man
New York State Police are asking for help in the search for a missing Philadelphia teen.
Missing Philadelphia teen found in good health
A Watertown man has been charged with 4th degree arson after accidentally starting a fire.
Watertown man charged after accidentally starting a fire
The fire at 7525 South State Street in Lowville took the lives of two women and injured a man.
State police investigator’s testimony starts 2nd week of Exford trial

Latest News

View of the New York state Assembly Chamber as members meet on the opening day of the 2021...
NY lawmakers want to boost funding for housing, home care
Police lights
Man accused of possessing vehicle allegedly stolen in Waddington
Jurors continued to watch video Tuesday from Shawn Exford's interrogation following the...
Exford barred from home he allegedly burned down, video shows
Fire
State brush-burning ban takes effect March 16