Rain & snow today, then a few days of dry, spring-like weather
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some places are a little above freezing, some below. That’s what will determine if you’ll see rain, snow, or a mixture today.
Highs will be around 40.
It turns dry and spring-like for a few days after that.
Wednesday will be partly sunny and around 50.
Thursday -- St. Patrick’s Day -- will be partly sunny and around 60.
It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s on Friday.
Saturday will be rainy with highs in the mid-50s.
Spring begins at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday. It will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 40s.
It will be mostly sunny and 45 on Monday.
