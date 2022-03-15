Rain & snow today, then a few days of dry, spring-like weather

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some places are a little above freezing, some below. That’s what will determine if you’ll see rain, snow, or a mixture today.

Highs will be around 40.

It turns dry and spring-like for a few days after that.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and around 50.

Thursday -- St. Patrick’s Day -- will be partly sunny and around 60.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s on Friday.

Saturday will be rainy with highs in the mid-50s.

Spring begins at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday. It will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 40s.

It will be mostly sunny and 45 on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.