Richard J. Ryan, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - The family of Richard J. Ryan are saddened to report his passing at the McClure Miller Respite House Friday, in Burlington, VT, Friday evening (March 11, 2022) when they left his bedside, and gathered to share in a family meal at The Texas Roadhouse.

The arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, in Waddington, NY.

Friends and family may call the Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington, NY on Friday March 18, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and on Saturday March 19, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral services at 11:00 AM at the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington with Rev. Msgr. Robert H. Aucoin presiding. A celebration of life will take place following the services for Richard at J.C.’s River Run Bar & Grill.

Richard was born to the late Harold D. and Mary W. (Sweet) in Potsdam, NY on October 24, 1953. Richard attended and graduated from Madrid-Waddington High School in 1971. During his high school years, he would meet and soon after marry Rosemary Erwin on August 9, 1975 and they began their family shortly thereafter. The marriage ended in divorce although they continued to share a deep love for their children and grandchildren.

Richard was a very skilled carpenter. He worked for Henderson-Johnson Company and Martin-Zombek Construction Services for 38 years. He loved the water, whether it be on the St Lawrence or Grasse Rivers, Atlantic or Pacific Oceans. He enjoyed hiking and walking on the beach. He was a world traveler who was always quick with a joke and had an excellent outlook on life. He was a loyal and kind friend. He loved his family and spent as much time with his grandchildren as he could. He will truly be missed by all that called him father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Richard leaves behind his memories to be cherished by his caring and devoted daughters; Heather and her husband Richard Dean of Yokota Airbase, Japan; Kristina and husband Eric Grossman of Sauquoit, NY and his five grandchildren; Ryan, Lily, Roland, Eloise and Ira. Richard is also survived by his longtime friend and companion Lynne Delyser of Davenport, FL. Richard is also survived by his sisters; Ann (Jeff) Harris of Cape Cod, MA; Barbara (Peter) Clickner of Ball Ground, Ga; Elizabeth (Dan) Salvagno of Syracuse, NY and brothers Thomas (Mary Frances) Ryan of Champlain, NY; Robert (Trudy) Ryan of Waddington, NY, along with many nieces and nephews including Richard Ryan Salvagno his godson.

In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his sister Margaret “Peggy” MacArthur.

Memorial contributions in Richard’s memory may be shared with The Hope Lodge in Burlington, VT; 237 East Ave, Burlington, VT 05401.

The family would like to thank the incredibly dedicated and compassionate doctors, nurses, and staff for all their support and kindness during Richard’s battle with cancer.

Friends and family are welcome to share memories, photos and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

