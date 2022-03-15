Russell Gillette, 89, of Lowville

Russell Gillette, 89, of Sharp Road, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Lewis County Health System, Nursing Home. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Russell Gillette, 89, of Sharp Road, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Lewis County Health System, Nursing Home.

Russell is survived by, his beloved wife, Elaine; four children, Richard Gillette (Doreen) of Tully NY, Susan Biscardi (Mark) of Utica NY, Gary Gillette (Lainy) of Lowville NY, Kenneth Gillette (Grace) of Phoenix AZ; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by, his parents; siblings, Bobby Gillette, Annabell DeMaria, Walter Gillette and Audrey Casey.

Russell was born on October 10, 1932 in East Windsor, NY, a son of the late Floyd and Florence Liddle Gillette. He graduated from Binghamton North High School in 1950. Russell graduated with a specialized group of 17 technical/mechanical students who he remained close with, they would all gather together for a yearly reunion. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves. On June 30, 1953, he married Elaine Sinander in Binghamton, NY. He retired from IBM in Endicott, NY after more than 35 years of service as Service Cost Estimate Engineer. Russell enjoyed rollerblading, traveling, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He played hockey until the age 70.

The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, with Pastor Jack Bushey officiating. Calling hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family, in Vestal Hills Cemetery in Vestal, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Life Fellowship, 9540 Main Street, Beaver Falls, NY 13305 or Lewis County Amateur Hockey Assoc., P.O. Box 181, Lowville, NY 13367.

