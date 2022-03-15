Advertisement

State brush-burning ban takes effect March 16

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The state’s annual ban on burning brush takes effect Wednesday.

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s ban is set to end May 14, although it has been extended some years because of dry conditions.

“Since 2009, New York’s burn ban has reduced the number of wildfires in our communities,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “and we’re looking forward to continuing that trend in 2022.”

Because conditions can change rapidly, the DEC says, wildfires remain a risk even though some places are still covered in snow.

Officials say when temperatures rise and last fall’s debris dries out, the lack of green vegetation can allow wildfires to spread rapidly.

Open burning, they say, is the single-largest cause of the state’s spring wildfires.

