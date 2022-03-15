Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: statins’ impact, prostate cancer rates & better implants

A look at some of the day's top health stories.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New research finds cholesterol-fighting statins had an inconsistent impact on lowering the risk of heart disease.

A study showed the link between bad cholesterol and poor health outcomes like heart attack and stroke may not be as strong as previously thought.

Researchers say the overall benefit of taking statins depends on an individual’s personal risk factors.

Prostate cancer rates

Prostate cancer rates for men 45 and older are on the rise.

A new study shows rates have increased significantly with recommendations against routine prostate cancer screenings.

Doctors say those screenings help uncover cases early, but they must be balanced with overdiagnosis and over-treatment of low-risk prostate cancer cases.

Better implants

Scientists in the U.K. have discovered a way to help pacemakers and hearing aids work better.

In studies on mice, doctors found adding an anti-flammatory drug to the coating of an implant helped reduce the amount of scar tissue that usually forms around the device.

It’s important because too much scar tissue prevents electrical stimulation from reaching the nervous system, causing the implant to fail.

