Advertisement

Tribe wins court battle over disputed land

St. Regis Mohawk Tribe
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - A federal court has ruled in favor of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe in a decades-long land dispute.

It stems from what’s known as the 1796 Treaty and the federal Non-Intercourse Act.

Tribe leaders released a statement Monday saying the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York ruled that a state purchase of reservation land in the 1800s was illegal.

Based on the 1796 Treaty, a square mile of land in Massena as well as several other areas are part of tribal lands.

Tribal Chief Beverly Cook said “We should all be proud of the perseverance that our recent and ancient ancestors displayed, who stood fast in their determination to protect our lands.”

We’ll have more on this development later this week.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire broke out at a two-story home in the town of Canton Monday morning.
Fire destroys Canton garage & heavily damages home
Andrew Johnston
Family wants answers in death of Gouverneur man
New York State Police are asking for help in the search for a missing Philadelphia teen.
Missing Philadelphia teen found in good health
A Watertown man has been charged with 4th degree arson after accidentally starting a fire.
Watertown man charged after accidentally starting a fire
The fire at 7525 South State Street in Lowville took the lives of two women and injured a man.
State police investigator’s testimony starts 2nd week of Exford trial

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Rain & snow today, then a few days of dry, spring-like weather
Zoo New York presented its plans for improvement at a Watertown city council work session...
Watertown lawmakers throw support behind Zoo NY
7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
Watertown lawmakers throw support behind Zoo NY