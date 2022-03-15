Advertisement

United Way hosts town hall on connectivity, retention & balance

United Way is hosting a virtual town hall on connectivity, retention & balance.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The United Way of Northern New York is hosting a virtual town hall on “The Trifecta of Our Time: Connectivity, Retention, and Balance.”

Dr. Tanya Eastman is the United Way’s director of education and training. She says the public is invited, whether they’re in the north country or beyond.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is via Zoom from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16.

You can find out more and sign up at unitedway-nny.org or thenorthstarcenter.org.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire broke out at a two-story home in the town of Canton Monday morning.
Fire destroys Canton garage & heavily damages home
Andrew Johnston
Family wants answers in death of Gouverneur man
New York State Police are asking for help in the search for a missing Philadelphia teen.
Missing Philadelphia teen found in good health
A Watertown man has been charged with 4th degree arson after accidentally starting a fire.
Watertown man charged after accidentally starting a fire
The fire at 7525 South State Street in Lowville took the lives of two women and injured a man.
State police investigator’s testimony starts 2nd week of Exford trial

Latest News

Tips for the transition season
Be careful of conditions during transition season
Wake Up Weather
Rain & snow today, then a few days of dry, spring-like weather
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe
Tribe wins court battle over disputed land
Zoo New York presented its plans for improvement at a Watertown city council work session...
Watertown lawmakers throw support behind Zoo NY