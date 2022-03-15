Volunteer Transportation Center increases driver reimbursements

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As gas prices go up, reimbursements go up for volunteer drivers.

The Volunteer Transportation Center raised the amount it pays back to drivers for their mileage from 44.5 cents per mile to 50 cents per mile.

The change happened on March 4 and it’s making the VTC find other ways to save money.

“Volunteers are critical to what we do here at the Volunteer Transportation Center. We have events like the Chili Cook-off, we have a purse auction over at Garland City Beer Works, we have golf tournaments, things like that - all these different fundraising events and all these different appeals throughout the<Jeremiah Papineau, director of communications, VTC.

The Volunteer Transportation Center provided more than a million miles worth of rides to residents of the tri-county area in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.