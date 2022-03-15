Advertisement

Volunteer Transportation Center increases driver reimbursements

Volunteer Transportation Center
Volunteer Transportation Center(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Mar. 15, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As gas prices go up, reimbursements go up for volunteer drivers.

The Volunteer Transportation Center raised the amount it pays back to drivers for their mileage from 44.5 cents per mile to 50 cents per mile.

The change happened on March 4 and it’s making the VTC find other ways to save money.

The Volunteer Transportation Center provided more than a million miles worth of rides to residents of the tri-county area in 2021.

