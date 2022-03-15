Advertisement

Watertown lawmakers throw support behind Zoo NY

Watertown lawmakers throw their support behind Zoo New York.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a work session Monday night, the Watertown city council showed its support for the future of Zoo New York.

Council members unanimously voiced their support for readopting last year’s budget to add money for the zoo from its American Rescue Plan Act funds.

It will help the zoo study phase 1 of its master plan, which would include visitor center improvements, a new animal attraction, and an adventure park.

Executive director Larry Sorel says the zoo has been trying its best to stay afloat, but needs the city’s help.

“And having this win, the first real significant change in probably close to 25 years out at the zoo, would make a dramatic difference in our long-term valuability and sustainability,” Sorel said.

Some of the money allocated to the zoo will go toward marketing and education.

City hall improvements

Council members also discussed possible improvements to city hall.

The engineering department says cost estimates are upwards of $10 million.

Some council members were concerned with that price tag.

So the city is considering cutting some of the improvements and possibly focusing on things like a new roof and HVAC system.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire broke out at a two-story home in the town of Canton Monday morning.
Fire destroys Canton garage & heavily damages home
Andrew Johnston
Family wants answers in death of Gouverneur man
New York State Police are asking for help in the search for a missing Philadelphia teen.
Missing Philadelphia teen found in good health
A Watertown man has been charged with 4th degree arson after accidentally starting a fire.
Watertown man charged after accidentally starting a fire
The fire at 7525 South State Street in Lowville took the lives of two women and injured a man.
State police investigator’s testimony starts 2nd week of Exford trial

Latest News

Watertown lawmakers throw support behind Zoo NY
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on high-rise fire, high-speed chase & gas price tipping point
WWNY Fire destroys Canton garage & heavily damages home
WWNY Fire destroys Canton garage & heavily damages home
WWNY Displaced Riverview Towers residents could be moved outside of Ogdensburg