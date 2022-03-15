Watertown lawmakers throw support behind Zoo NY

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a work session Monday night, the Watertown city council showed its support for the future of Zoo New York.

Council members unanimously voiced their support for readopting last year’s budget to add money for the zoo from its American Rescue Plan Act funds.

It will help the zoo study phase 1 of its master plan, which would include visitor center improvements, a new animal attraction, and an adventure park.

Executive director Larry Sorel says the zoo has been trying its best to stay afloat, but needs the city’s help.

“And having this win, the first real significant change in probably close to 25 years out at the zoo, would make a dramatic difference in our long-term valuability and sustainability,” Sorel said.

Some of the money allocated to the zoo will go toward marketing and education.

City hall improvements

Council members also discussed possible improvements to city hall.

The engineering department says cost estimates are upwards of $10 million.

Some council members were concerned with that price tag.

So the city is considering cutting some of the improvements and possibly focusing on things like a new roof and HVAC system.

