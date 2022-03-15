Watertown man charged with robbery
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 58-year-old Watertown man faces felony robbery charges.
State police arrested Thomas Trainham on counts of first- and third-degree robbery on Sunday.
Trainham is accused of forcibly taking a cell phone and wallet from a man during a fight inside a room at the Watertown Budget Inn on Route 11 in the town of Watertown.
He’s being held without bail in the Jefferson County Jail.
