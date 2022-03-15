Advertisement

Watertown officials estimate city hall needs $10M for improvements

Watertown City Hall
Watertown City Hall(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council got a glimpse into what needs to be improved at city hall, including upgrades to its courtroom.

“At some point, we need to at least put a staged process in place to maintain it,” said Watertown City Engineer Mike Delaney about city hall.

He and Code Enforcement Supervisor Dana Aikins put together an estimate on what it would cost to make improvements, showing it to the council during a work session on Monday night

The number came in around $10 million; roughly $2 million is for the city’s courtroom.

“We’d be rearranging the rooms, putting in new walls, putting in new flooring, and that type of thing,” said City Manager Ken Mix.

In 2020, the city was on pace to have to build a second courtroom but state Assemblyman Mark Walczyk and state Senator Patty Ritchie proposed legislation to reduce the number of full-time city judges from 2 to 1.

The change saved the city more than $3 million, but Fifth Judicial District Judge James Murphy said upgrades still needed to be made to the existing courtroom to comply with the state Office of Court Administration.

“I think we got some good direction from the council on where we are heading towards. They are committed to doing the court project,” said Mix.

But footing the bill for the entire project is a concern for some council members.

“Taking it from our existing funds that’s less money for roads and infrastructure, that’s the problem,” said Mayor Jeff Smith.

“If you look at it from your own point of view, it’s what windows need to be replaced, what ones need to be caulked, you know, and then what streets can be fixed, can we do more streets,” said Cliff Olney, city council member.

Mix says a resolution will be introduced at next week’s meeting to have the council fully commit to the court project. Then other items that council members felt were of the highest importance right now, like a new roof and HVAC system will be incorporated into next year’s budget.

