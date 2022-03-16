Advertisement

Carole A. Foster, 79, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carole A. Foster, 79, of US Route 11, passed away at home surrounded by family on Monday, March 14, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to North Country Cremation Service, owned and operated by Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown. Carole was born on June 19, 1942 in Watertown, NY to the late Glenn and Eleanor Keet-Nicol. She established Northgate Properties. She married Dave Foster on October 21st 1962. Carole loved to tend to her flowers and rock garden and also enjoyed bird watching. Another hobby of hers was going to the casino. Carole was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. She is survived by her daughter; Karen Granger, Watertown, NY, a grandson; Jeffrey (Heather) Granger, Watertown, NY, great-granddaughters; Ashlynn, Abigail John, Addalyn, her closest friend; Pat Truesdell, and several nieces and nephews. Carole is predeceased by her husband, Dave Foster, and brother-in-law, Dean Foster. Donations can be made to the American Legion Auxiliary Post 61 138 Sterling St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be shared at www.northcountrycremationservice.com.

