Advertisement

CDC: Drug overdose deaths reach record high

There were an estimated 105,000 drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending October...
There were an estimated 105,000 drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending October 2021, according to preliminary data from the CDC.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Annual drug overdose deaths have reached another record high in the United States.

There were an estimated 105,000 drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending October 2021, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During that period, about two-thirds of the overdose deaths in the U.S. involved synthetic opioids, like fentanyl. It’s a stronger and faster-acting drug than natural opiates.

Over the past two years, the number of overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids has nearly doubled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Regis Mohawk Tribe
Tribe wins court battle over disputed land
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe flag
Mohawk land claim ruling has big implications in part of Massena
Jurors continued to watch video Tuesday from Shawn Exford's interrogation following the...
New surveillance video dominates day 5 of Shawn Exford murder-arson trial
Police lights
Man accused of possessing vehicle allegedly stolen in Waddington
Thomas Trainham
Watertown man charged with robbery

Latest News

Some north country firefighters are donating gear to help their counterparts battle blazes in...
North country firefighters donate gear to counterparts in Ukraine
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia’s onslaught continues amid optimism over talks
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for more US help in speech to Congress
Former Governor Andrew Cuomo
Report: Cuomo considering run against Hochul