Celebrity chef serves up dinner for Fort Drum soldiers & families

Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine paid a visit to Fort Drum Tuesday.
By Sandy Torres
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - It was a change of dinner routine for many of the families and soldiers that live on Fort Drum.

Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine from the Food Network had Dinosaur Bar-B-Que cater dinner for about 650 members of the 10th Mountain Division community.

His foundation -- the Robert Irvine Foundation -- has been serving meals to military families for decades. He says mealtimes are important in military homes.

“It’s a conversation starter,” he said. “Not only does it start conversations, it ends hard conversations, and we show love through food.”

On his visit to Fort Drum, the chef also shared some cooking tips with the soldiers that work at the station’s dinning facilities, or warrior restaurants. Soldiers like Pfc. Adrian Bermudez says Chef Irvine is an inspiration to him.

“And since he’s one of my heroes, I decided to have my chef coat signed by him,” Bermudez said.

He says he has learned a lot of cooking tips from Chef Irvine.

“It’s always to one’s taste, but also not to over season, or use too much salt,” he said. “Because if you’re not willing to eat it, nobody else is going to eat it.”

And the soldiers weren’t the only ones picking up tips. Pam Beagle is married to the 10th Mountain Division’s commanding general. She says she likes to find new ways to make even better meals for her husband at home.

“We definitely like to make sure that what our husbands are eating is good, and so I’m one of those spouses,” she said. “He gave a lot of good tips today and that is very helpful.”

Chef Irvine shared a quick and nutritious meal idea that spouses can make.

“Take a piece of fresh salmon and some fresh vegetables, whether it be cauliflower, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, sauté them up. Lemon juice, siracha, a little of mayonnaise -- and, yes, mayonnaise is a good fat -- chop an avocado in, put the salad down, put the salmon on top of it -- you got a meal.”

Irvine says he enjoyed his time at Fort Drum.

“It was a lot of fun for me to touch and feel not only the food but where these folks are from, about their families, and why they joined the Army,” he said.

A chef’s touch, and a kind gesture for a military community.

