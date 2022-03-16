Cody R. Young, 35, of Madrid

Cody R. Young, age 35, was born on May 18, 1986 to Robert C. Young and Janese (Mann) Hazelton in Ogdensburg, NY. (Funeral Home)

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Cody R. Young, age 35, was born on May 18, 1986 to Robert C. Young and Janese (Mann) Hazelton in Ogdensburg, NY.

A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family at 1:00 PM on Saturday March 19, 2022 at the Madrid Community Building located at 1835 NY-345, Madrid, NY 13660.

He attended Morristown Central High School graduating in 2004. Cody and Danielle’s first child Hunter was born in 2008, followed by their Daughter Madalynn in 2011 and Daughter Lillian in 2018. Cody and Danielle were married on February 23rd, 2013. He began his construction career with Dean Rodgers. Before moving on to work for the Burns Construction company in 2008, where he worked up until the pandemic. He worked in this field up until his untimely passing on Friday March 11, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Danielle Mae Young and their three children; Hunter S., Madaylnn A. and Lillian L. Young, along with his parents Robert C. Young of Black Lake, NY and Janese and John Hazelton of Chase Mills, NY. Also surviving Cody is a brother Collin and wife Angel Young of Madrid, NY, and a brother Jackson Cox of Winslow, AZ.

Cody is also survived by his biological nephews; Chandler and Kallin Young. Along with his marital nephews and nieces Dakota, Brayden, Aubree and Connor Cardinel. Also his grandparents, Judith & Judson Mann of Lady Lake, FL and Clinton & Ellen Young of Black Lake, NY along with many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Cody was predeceased by his paternal grandmother Betty Young and his long time best friend Justin M. Farrell.

Cody was a driven and caring person who was highly skilled in carpentry and would help anyone at a drop of a hat. He enjoyed spending time with his children and his loving family. He was an avid fisherman, outdoorsman and gardener. The family would ask any memorial contributions in Cody’s name to be shared with the Black Lake Fish & Game Association; 1 Gilmour Rd, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photos and online condolence by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

