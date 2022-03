WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dawn Aurice Pircsuk, 88, formerly of Ives Hill Retirement Community, died March 16, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village. Arrangements with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. are incomplete. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

