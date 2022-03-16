Advertisement

A few mild days ahead

It might not be spring, but it sure feels like.
By Beth Hall
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s not spring yet, but it will mostly feel that way until it actually gets here.

Today will be mild with some patchy morning fog. It will be mostly cloudy with high around 50.

There could be a few sprinkle overnight. Lows will be

It will be even warmer tomorrow for St. Patrick’s Day. It will be sunny with highs in the low 60s.

There’s a small chance of showers on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

Rain is on tap for Saturday, Highs will be in the low 50s.

Spring starts at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday. It will be mostly dry with a chance of morning showers. Highs will be in the low 40s.

It will be in the mid-40s on Monday under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

