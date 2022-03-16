Advertisement

See what’s boiling down at this year’s Maple Weekend

Get a glimpse of what to expect for Maple Weekend.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Maple producers are busy this week tapping trees and boiling sap to prepare for the grand return of Maple Weekend.

For the next two Saturdays and Sundays, you can get your maple fix while learning about local agriculture.

“We spend a lot of time explaining the whole process,” said Haskell Yancey of Yancey’s Sugarbush. “We get people here that have no clue what we’re doing.”

Some producers will also offer horse and wagon rides, snowshoeing through the maple trees, and free samples.

“My wife’s been making product all week,” said Carl Pierce, of Pierce’s Sugar Spigot. “She’s got a lot of candy and stuff for it -- maple cream, maple candy, maple cakes, maple syrup.”

Maple Weekend is coming up and producers have been busy getting ready.
Maple Weekend is coming up and producers have been busy getting ready.

Croghan alone has five different producers opening their doors, and, “the International Maple Museum is in Croghan and they’ll have pancakes from 7 to 11 on the two Saturdays, the 19th and the 26th,” Jane Yancey said.

Producers hope Maple Weekend will boost the local economy and show people an appreciation for the sticky-sweet process they’ve been perfecting for years.

There are producers in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties participating.

Find one near you at mapleweekend.nysmaple.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Regis Mohawk Tribe
Tribe wins court battle over disputed land
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe flag
Mohawk land claim ruling has big implications in part of Massena
Police lights
Man accused of possessing vehicle allegedly stolen in Waddington
Jurors continued to watch video Tuesday from Shawn Exford's interrogation following the...
New surveillance video dominates day 5 of Shawn Exford murder-arson trial
Police say husband and wife 48-year-old Terry and 55-year-old Brenda Aultman were viciously...
Waitress helps police catch suspect in couple’s murders

Latest News

The Heuvelton Bulldogs are heading for the boys' basketball state Final Four later this week.
Heuvelton Bulldogs hungry for state Final Four challenge
Wake Up Weather
A few mild days ahead
Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine poses for a selfie with fans during a visit to Fort Drum Tuesday.
Celebrity chef serves up dinner for Fort Drum soldiers & families
"I Voted" stickers
Nezezon, Tebo win Norwood trustee race