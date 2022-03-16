See what’s boiling down at this year’s Maple Weekend

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Maple producers are busy this week tapping trees and boiling sap to prepare for the grand return of Maple Weekend.

For the next two Saturdays and Sundays, you can get your maple fix while learning about local agriculture.

“We spend a lot of time explaining the whole process,” said Haskell Yancey of Yancey’s Sugarbush. “We get people here that have no clue what we’re doing.”

Some producers will also offer horse and wagon rides, snowshoeing through the maple trees, and free samples.

“My wife’s been making product all week,” said Carl Pierce, of Pierce’s Sugar Spigot. “She’s got a lot of candy and stuff for it -- maple cream, maple candy, maple cakes, maple syrup.”

Croghan alone has five different producers opening their doors, and, “the International Maple Museum is in Croghan and they’ll have pancakes from 7 to 11 on the two Saturdays, the 19th and the 26th,” Jane Yancey said.

Producers hope Maple Weekend will boost the local economy and show people an appreciation for the sticky-sweet process they’ve been perfecting for years.

There are producers in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties participating.

Find one near you at mapleweekend.nysmaple.com.

