Fire leaves Rodman family homeless

Volunteers from seven departments were called battle a blaze at 23320 Wyman Road in the town of Rodman(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOWN OF RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Fire left a family of five homeless in the town of Rodman Wednesday.

Volunteers from seven departments were called to 23320 Wyman Road at 11:45 a.m.

Rodman Fire Chief Joshua Main said the blaze appears to have started in an upstairs bedroom.

He said one person who was home closed the door to the room, which helped keep the flames from spreading.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames quickly.

No injuries were reported.

According to Main, the upstairs room was heavily damaged, while the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

He said the Red Cross was notified to help the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

