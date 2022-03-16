Gouverneur students present "Cinderella."

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Gouverneur High School presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” this weekend.

Allison Carvel is Ella and Cole Siebels plays Prince Topher in the musical.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and senior citizens.

You can buy tickets from cast members or at the door.

