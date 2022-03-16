Heuvelton Bulldogs hungry for state Final Four challenge
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Heuvelton is getting ready for the boys’ state Final Four basketball semifinals.
A hungry bunch of Bulldogs is heading to Glens Falls.
The Bulldogs earned a trip to the state Final Four by beating Cincinnatus Saturday 56-43.
A tough defense was a key to victory.
Up next for Heuvelton is a state semifinal meeting with South Kortright-Andes Friday morning in Glens Falls.
It’s 21-4 Heuvelton vs. 19-1 South Kortright-Andes Friday morning, 9:30 a.m. at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
Tuesday’s local scores
College baseball
Muhlenberg 8, Clarkson 3
St. Lawrence 5, Thomas 4
St. Lawrence 6, Thomas 1
College softball
Wisconsin-La Crosse 7, Clarkson 0
Ramapo 10, Clarkson 2
Central College 19, SUNY Canton 5
SUNY Oneonta 12, SUNY Canton 0
Men’s college lacrosse
SUNY Potsdam 16, Castleton 3
Clarkson 22, Keene State 5
St. Lawrence 12, Western New England
Women’s college lacrosse
St. Lawrence 18, SUNY Plattsburgh 7
