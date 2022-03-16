Advertisement

Heuvelton Bulldogs hungry for state Final Four challenge

The Heuvelton Bulldogs are bound for boys' basketball state Final Four.
By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Heuvelton is getting ready for the boys’ state Final Four basketball semifinals.

A hungry bunch of Bulldogs is heading to Glens Falls.

The Bulldogs earned a trip to the state Final Four by beating Cincinnatus Saturday 56-43.

A tough defense was a key to victory.

Up next for Heuvelton is a state semifinal meeting with South Kortright-Andes Friday morning in Glens Falls.

It’s 21-4 Heuvelton vs. 19-1 South Kortright-Andes Friday morning, 9:30 a.m. at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

Tuesday’s local scores

College baseball

Muhlenberg 8, Clarkson 3

St. Lawrence 5, Thomas 4

St. Lawrence 6, Thomas 1

College softball

Wisconsin-La Crosse 7, Clarkson 0

Ramapo 10, Clarkson 2

Central College 19, SUNY Canton 5

SUNY Oneonta 12, SUNY Canton 0

Men’s college lacrosse

SUNY Potsdam 16, Castleton 3

Clarkson 22, Keene State 5

St. Lawrence 12, Western New England

Women’s college lacrosse

St. Lawrence 18, SUNY Plattsburgh 7

