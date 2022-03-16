Advertisement

Maple Weekend coming to a sugar shack near you

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a sure sign that spring is upon us - Maple Weekend.

Michele Ledoux, executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about it.

Maple Weekend is a chance for the public to come to the farm to learn about New York’s maple sugarmaking processes and traditions and to provide a chance to taste pure maple syrup in its many forms – right from the source.

Maple Weekend will be held on March 19, 20, 26, and 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at most locations.

Visit mapleweekend.nysmaple.com to find a list of maple syrup producers who are participating.

There will also be pancake breakfasts offered at some locations, including the International Maple Museum Centre in Croghan on March 19 and 26 from 7 - 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Regis Mohawk Tribe
Tribe wins court battle over disputed land
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe flag
Mohawk land claim ruling has big implications in part of Massena
Jurors continued to watch video Tuesday from Shawn Exford's interrogation following the...
New surveillance video dominates day 5 of Shawn Exford murder-arson trial
Police lights
Man accused of possessing vehicle allegedly stolen in Waddington
Thomas Trainham
Watertown man charged with robbery