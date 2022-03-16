Maple Weekend coming to a sugar shack near you

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a sure sign that spring is upon us - Maple Weekend.

Michele Ledoux, executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about it.

Maple Weekend is a chance for the public to come to the farm to learn about New York’s maple sugarmaking processes and traditions and to provide a chance to taste pure maple syrup in its many forms – right from the source.

Maple Weekend will be held on March 19, 20, 26, and 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at most locations.

Visit mapleweekend.nysmaple.com to find a list of maple syrup producers who are participating.

There will also be pancake breakfasts offered at some locations, including the International Maple Museum Centre in Croghan on March 19 and 26 from 7 - 11 a.m.

