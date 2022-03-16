Mary E. Congleton, 56, of Gouverneur

Mary E. Congleton, age 56, of Gouverneur, passed away on March 10, 2022 at Geneva General Hospital. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. Congleton, age 56, of Gouverneur, passed away on March 10, 2022 at Geneva General Hospital.

Arrangements with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur are private. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Mary was born on August 3, 1965 in Syracuse to the late John and Shirley (Bellfy) Congleton. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. She was the companion of James “Jimmy” Butler, Jr. for over 15 years before his death on October 30, 2016.

Mary loved to paint and to watch TV. She was the Group Administrator of Gouverneur Rocks, a group that paints rocks and places them in the community to spread cheer.

Mary is survived by four sons, Ashley, Gregory, Alan and Samuel Fifield, a brother and several grandchildren. She is predeceased by a son, Josh Lintz.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.