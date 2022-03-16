Advertisement

Military Matters: Fort Drum water rescues and maple syrup

By Sandy Torres
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Local water rescues on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River could soon have help from the air thanks to Fort Drum.

The 10th Mountain Division and the U.S Coast Guard signed a memorandum, which will allow the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade to help with search and rescue missions on the water using Black Hawk helicopters.

Major General Milford Beagle Jr., commander of the 10th Mountain Division, says Fort Drum’s proximity to the lake and river makes the partnership make sense.

He adds the Army’s infrared technology will be a great benefit to rescuing people in the open water.

“With the helicopters...if we’re looking at infrared radar, they can see through the dark. They can see that heat, spot that individual or individuals quicker than the naked eye or just looking in the dark. That again closes that gap with the time that could’ve potentially been lost in finding an individual or individuals,” he said.

Also at Fort Drum Wednesday, they were making maple syrup again at the LeRay Mansion. The last time Fort Drum hosted Maple Days was in 2019.

The event shows soldiers and their families how the sweet treat is made. The team says it’s tapping trees and making about half a gallon of syrup per hour. For some, it’s their first time tasting the real stuff.

“It is very gratifying, you know, a lot of people that come here have never had maple syrup before. We had people from Florida this morning, all over the country, and they’ve never tasted it, and this was their first time. To see their face the first time they try it, and they say, ‘Oh, wow! This is not the syrup that I know,’” said Rodger Voss, Fort Drum installation forester.

Voss says he believes Fort Drum may be the only installation in the Army that produces its own maple syrup.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Regis Mohawk Tribe
Tribe wins court battle over disputed land
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe flag
Mohawk land claim ruling has big implications in part of Massena
Jurors continued to watch video Tuesday from Shawn Exford's interrogation following the...
New surveillance video dominates day 5 of Shawn Exford murder-arson trial
Police lights
Man accused of possessing vehicle allegedly stolen in Waddington
Thomas Trainham
Watertown man charged with robbery

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee...
Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come
Nurse
North country hospitals work to fill nursing positions
Some north country firefighters are donating gear to help their counterparts battle blazes in...
North country firefighters donate gear to counterparts in Ukraine
Former Governor Andrew Cuomo
Report: Cuomo considering run against Hochul