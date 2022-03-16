Morning Checkup: Colorectal Cancer Awareness

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Colorectal cancer cases are on the rise and it’s become the third most common cancer.

Samaritan Medical Center’s Dr. Chaitanya Chandrala said that with regular screenings, it’s also one of the easiest to prevent.

Watch the video for his interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

People should start getting screened when they’re 45 years old -- it was recently reduced from 50. Depending on results and risk factors, screenings are typically every five or 10 years.

You can contact Samaritan Gastroenterology at 315-788-1751. You can also learn more at samaritanhealth.com/gastroenterology.

