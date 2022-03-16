Nezezon, Tebo win Norwood trustee race

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Many north country villages held elections Tuesday. Most races were uncontested.

In Norwood, however, four people were running for two board of trustees seats.

The winners are incumbent Kris Nezezon, a Democrat, who got 87 votes and Mark Tebo, a Republican, who received 80 votes.

Democrat Pat Jay had 60 votes and Republican Sharon Bastille received 46.

