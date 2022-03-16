Advertisement

North country firefighters donate gear to counterparts in Ukraine

By Zach Grady
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Some north country firefighters are donating gear to help their counterparts battle blazes in war-torn Ukraine.

“We’re collecting firefighting gear, protective gear. It’s a nationwide effort to try to collect gear to send to the Ukraine to protect the firefighters over there who are working in such difficult conditions,” said Jay Canzonier, Belleville firefighter. The support from the north country has been incredible. The caring and the wanting to protect the brotherhood of firefighters has been absolutely heartwarming.

Ukrainian firefighters have been dealing with the aftermath of Russian bombings and attacks throughout the country.

“We’re looking for basic gears, coats, helmets, pants, boots, gloves, firefighting hand tools,” said Canzonier.

He has quite the collection piled up. He and the rest of the Belleville Fire Department will continue to collect gear until the end of this week.

“We’re all brothers and sisters at the end of the day. Being able to help others, really means a lot,” said Joshua Biggs, Belleville firefighter.

Canzonier said that there is a feeling of togetherness that people experience when they become a part of the firefighting family.

“Whether it be here on a fire in Watertown, or on a fire in Ukraine, I know we’re thousands of miles apart from them, but this makes us feel a part of it,” he said.

Along with the gear they are sending to Ukraine, Belleville firefighters have a message for their brothers and sisters battling the blazes in Ukraine.

“Stay strong and gear is on the way,” said Biggs.

Once collected, the items will head to New Jersey to join other collected gear from across the country.

