North country hospitals work to fill nursing positions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re wondering how the hospital nurse shortage is going, some facilities in the north country have plenty of open positions.

“Right now, we have about 120 nursing positions open at the medical center,” said Leslie DiStefano of Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center.

She says that’s the new norm after losing workers to COVID vaccine mandates. SMC relied on travel nurses for many, many months, but is now using fewer of them.

“We’ve only extended a few contracts where we absolutely need the help, especially in the emergency department. But otherwise, it feels like it’s getting a little bit better,” said DiStefano.

Carthage Area Hospital officials say vaccine mandates haven’t affected service, but there are certainly job openings.

“It’s not like the organizations will bring in more patients than we have staff to support. Patient safety is our first priority,” said CAH Vice President Human Resources Lisa Storey.

A spokesperson for St. Lawrence County Health System said there are 130 open nursing positions - most in the surgical units across all of its hospitals.

Officials say they have had more success filling nursing support roles over the last two months but are always looking to recruit new employees.

A tool that many hospitals use to recruit new nurses is to hold open houses.

“A lot of what entices our employees is just the culture itself and the teamwork and it is a very much a family-like oriented organization,” said Steven Olson, Carthage Area Hospital director of nursing.

Samaritan Medical Center will hold a job fair for graduating nurses on Thursday, 5 pm-7 pm (includes on-site interviews); use the main entrance on Washington Street side.

Carthage Area Hospital will host an open house on April 1, 1 pm-3 pm; use the main entrance. RSVP ahead of time by calling 315-519-5208.

SLC Health System holds weekly open interviews every Wednesday at multiple hospital locations, partnering with the SUNY Canton nursing students, Department of Labor, BOCES, JCC, and SUNY Plattsburgh all within the next 2 weeks to discuss opportunities with students and job seekers.

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center will hold an open house for nurse graduates on March 22, 4 pm-6 pm; use the main entrance.

