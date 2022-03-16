NY’s brush burning ban is back

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With spring right around the corner, New York’s annual brush burning ban is back.

The ban went into effect Wednesday and continues through May 14.

State environmental officials say open burning is the number one cause of wildfires in New York, but that total has been reduced by 40% since the spring brush burn ban was implemented in 2009.

“For the next two months, it’s illegal to burn brush. You can still have a campfire in a fire pit, as long as it’s clean wood. There are certain types of agricultural burns permitted, but pretty much in New York it’s illegal to burn anything anytime,” said Bob Simpson, Adams Fire Department.

