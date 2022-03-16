Prosecution, defense rest in Exford murder-arson trial

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Both the prosecution and defense have rested their cases in Shawn Exford’s murder and arson trial in Lewis County Court.

The prosecution’s last two witnesses were called Wednesday morning. The defense did not present any witnesses.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday. After that, the judge will give his instructions to the jury before they begin deliberations.

Exford is on trial for allegedly setting fire to a home on South State Street in Lowville in November 2019. That fire killed 58-year-old Catherine Crego and 42-year-old Saratina Kilbourne.

During testimony from Lt. Timothy Thayer of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the prosecution played a call Exford made to his mother from Lewis County jail on Mother’s Day in 2021.

During the call, his mother told him to relax after he expressed frustration at the mother of his child. “I’m gonna kill someone else,” he responds, but later says, “I’m going to do 15 years for something I didn’t do.”

The prosecution also called Dr. Michael Sikirica, a forensic pathologist who performed Kilbourne and Crego’s autopsies.

Sikirica said both women suffered severe burns and both died from asphyxia due to smoke inhalation. Kibourne, he testified, was so badly burned she was unrecognizable.

Crego, it was noted, had a blood alcohol content of .24 percent. The defense argued a blood alcohol content that high could cause someone to pass out and lead to difficulty moving.

