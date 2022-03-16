Advertisement

Report: Cuomo considering run against Hochul

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo
Former Governor Andrew Cuomo(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW YORK, New York (WWNY) - According to CNBC, former Governor Andrew Cuomo is considering a run to get his old job back despite opposition from his own party.

The report sites sources as saying Cuomo is thinking about challenging his replacement and fellow Democrat, Governor Kathy Hochul.

Cuomo resigned in August of last year after 11 women came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment, and Attorney General Letitia James issued a scathing report backing up their claims.

Cuomo has denied ever touching anyone inappropriately.

This month, Cuomo made his first public appearance since his resignation.

He also released advertisements aimed at restoring his tattered reputation.

CNBC reported Jay Jacobs, the chair of the New York Democratic Party, said, “I think it would be a bad mistake” for Cuomo to run.

