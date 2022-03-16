Source: vaccinated travelers will no longer need a COVID-19 test to come to Canada

OTTAWA, ONTARIO (WWNY) - Vaccinated travelers will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test to come to Canada as of April 1, according to a source in the federal government.

The source, who is not authorized to speak publicly about the upcoming policy change, says an official announcement is expected later this week.

CTV News in Canada reports Ottawa will lift the pre-arrival testing requirement for fully vaccinated travelers, but everyone will still have to show proof of vaccination status by using the ArriveCAN app.

Travelers arriving in Canada at an airport could still be subjected to random PCR testing.

At the end of February, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced travelers coming to Canada would be able to present a negative rapid-antigen test at the border as an alternative to a more costly and time-consuming molecular test.

At the time, he said he would consider easing COVID-19 travel restrictions further if the epidemiological situation continued to improve, hospitalizations diminished and Canadians continued to get their booster shots.

He also said the government would move away from stiff restrictions now that Canada has more tools to deal with the pandemic.

While Canada’s handle on COVID-19 cases has been improving over the last several weeks, the World Health Organization says rates have begun to creep up in Europe and other parts of the world.

