State was unprepared for infectious disease outbreak in nursing homes, audit finds

NEW YORK (WWNY) - When COVID-19 hit, the state was unprepared for an infectious disease outbreak in nursing homes, a state audit finds.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released the audit’s findings Tuesday.

He says a lack of public health funding over the last decade left the Department of Health ill prepared for an outbreak.

DOH didn’t have the systems or staff in place that could have identified and helped limit the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes, DiNapoli said.

Auditors also found that the Health Department undercounted nursing home COVID-19 deaths and the number of residents who died from the disease is still unclear.

The audit blames “the Executive” -- then Gov. Andrew Cuomo -- for taking control of the information provided to the public.

“Our audit findings are extremely troubling,” DiNapoli said in a release. “The public was misled by those at the highest level of state government through distortion and suppression of the facts when New Yorkers deserved the truth.”

The audit found that COVID-19 nursing home deaths are still understated by at least 4,100 and were undercounted by as much as 50 percent at times during the pandemic.

Those numbers bear out a report by the state attorney general last year that concluded the deaths were underreported by as much as half.

Auditors found that while DOH collects a range of data, it doesn’t use the information to detect breakouts, geographic trends, and emerging infectious diseases, or to shape its infection control policies.

Auditors found that data from one of DOH’s key informational systems was not complete or reliable, and found that DOH was aware of this problem long before the pandemic, but never followed through on fixing it.

DiNapoli said DOH impeded the audit by delaying requested data, limiting auditors’ contact with program staff, not addressing auditors’ questions during meetings, and not providing supporting documentation.

In a response, DOH officials said they cooperated the best they could while continuing to deal with the pandemic.

