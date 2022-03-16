Thomas C. Smith, 82, of Black River

Thomas C. Smith, 82, of 29515 Maple St., Black River, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2022, at the Hospice Residence of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm surrounded by his family. (Funeral Home)

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Thomas C. Smith, 82, of 29515 Maple St., Black River, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2022, at the Hospice Residence of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm surrounded by his family.

A calling hour will be held Friday, March 18th from Noon to 1 p.m. at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River. The funeral service with military honors will immediately follow on Friday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Black River Cemetery.

Tom was born on February 7, 1940, in Ogdensburg, NY, son of Harold J. and Mary Alice (Baker) Smith, and he graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1958. Following school he entered the US Navy on July 23, 1958 and served aboard the U.S.S. Pawcatuck (AO-106) in Norfolk, VA. He was honorably discharged on July 22, 1962 as Petty Officer 3rd Class and received a Good Conduct Medal. He continued to serve in the Naval Reserves from 1962 until 1964.

He married Judith A. O’Malley on November 3, 1963 in Ogdensburg, she passed away on September 23, 2001.

On June 7, 1963 he began a 40 year career as an experimental machinist at NY Air Brake, retiring on April 5, 2002. Tom also was a charter boat captain for 20 years working for Pro One Charter out of Hidden Harbor, Henderson Harbor and Lake Ontario.

He was a member of the Black River American Legion Post 673 and exempt member of the Black River Fire Department. Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to go rabbit and duck hunting with his dogs and fishing on the St. Lawrence River. He spent many winters in Daytona Beach, FL and loved spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Susan (Daryl) Clute, Black River, NY; a son and daughter-in-law, Scott (Tracey) Smith, Novelty, OH; four granddaughters, Katelyn Seymour, Elizabeth, Emily, and Sydney Smith; a grandson, Sullivan and his brother and sister-in-law, Timothy J (Suzanne) Smith, The Villages, FL.

Besides his parents and beloved wife he is predeceased by a son, Stephen T. Smith who passed on November 25, 2009.

Donations may be made to the Black River Fire Department or to the Hospice Residence of Jefferson County.

Family and friends may leave a condolence at www.brucefh.com



