Advertisement

Walmart plans to hire 50K workers before May

Walmart recently increased its starting pay rate to $16.40 per hour.
Walmart recently increased its starting pay rate to $16.40 per hour.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The largest retailer in the U.S. is looking to boost its workforce. Walmart announced it’s focused on hiring at least 50,000 employees this spring.

Positions are available in stores, campuses, clubs and supply chain facilities, and Walmart officials said they hope to have these all filled by April.

This work comes as much of the retail industry is experiencing a worker shortage, which was triggered, in part, by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart recently increased its starting pay rate to $16.40 per hour. Some workers in select positions make nearly twice that hourly rate.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Regis Mohawk Tribe
Tribe wins court battle over disputed land
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe flag
Mohawk land claim ruling has big implications in part of Massena
Jurors continued to watch video Tuesday from Shawn Exford's interrogation following the...
New surveillance video dominates day 5 of Shawn Exford murder-arson trial
Police lights
Man accused of possessing vehicle allegedly stolen in Waddington
Thomas Trainham
Watertown man charged with robbery

Latest News

FILE - Eugene Parker, professor emeritus at the University of Chicago, holds a replica of the...
Physicist Eugene Parker, namesake of NASA probe, dies at 94
Smoke from a fire is seen at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield, Ind., on Wednesday.
Massive fire breaks out at Walmart distribution center in Indiana
Volunteers from seven departments were called battle a blaze at 23320 Wyman Road in the town of...
Fire leaves Rodman family homeless
A sign posted outside a church in Omaha is making people feel anything but welcome.
‘Heaven has strict immigration laws’: Church sign seen as attack on immigrants removed
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, sits in the courtroom during a...
Prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell case say juror made ‘honest mistake’