Watertown closes street to repair water main break
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown has closed Hunt Street to through traffic between State Street and Huntington Street Extension.
That’s because crews are repairing a water main break that occurred at the culvert which crosses Hunt Street.
Work is expected to be completed by 6 p.m. Thursday.
Local traffic will be permitted. However, there will be no traffic permitted across the culvert carrying Cold Creek.
