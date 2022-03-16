Watertown closes street to repair water main break

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown has closed Hunt Street to through traffic between State Street and Huntington Street Extension.

That’s because crews are repairing a water main break that occurred at the culvert which crosses Hunt Street.

Work is expected to be completed by 6 p.m. Thursday.

Local traffic will be permitted. However, there will be no traffic permitted across the culvert carrying Cold Creek.

