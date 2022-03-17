Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old believed abducted from Georgia home

An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Cali McClean. (South Fulton PD)
An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Cali McClean. (South Fulton PD)(South Fulton PD)
By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Cali McClean who Georgia authorities said was abducted Wednesday night from her home in South Fulton.

Police said they believe McClean, who was last seen wearing a pink two-piece night set, may be with 33-year-old Erjahn McClean. Their relationship to one another remains unknown at this time, WGCL reported.

Cali is described as having dark-colored hair and brown eyes. Erjahn is described as being 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He is bald and has a beard and was last seen wearing all black with red and silver Balenciaga-brand shoes.

The two are likely traveling in a black 2022 Land Rover with Georgia license plate CHS7803.

A manhunt for the girl and the man she is believed to be with is underway. If you see the vehicle or know the whereabouts of the suspect and child, call 911 or the South Fulton Police Department at 404-808-3011.

For the latest information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine poses for a selfie with fans during a visit to Fort Drum Tuesday.
Celebrity chef serves up dinner for Fort Drum soldiers & families
Volunteers from seven departments were called battle a blaze at 23320 Wyman Road in the town of...
Fire leaves Rodman family homeless
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe flag
Mohawk land claim ruling has big implications in part of Massena
Canadian Border
Source: vaccinated travelers will no longer need a COVID-19 test to come to Canada
Jurors continued to watch video Tuesday from Shawn Exford's interrogation following the...
New surveillance video dominates day 5 of Shawn Exford murder-arson trial

Latest News

Pedestrian deaths
Study: SUVs, pickups more likely than cars to hit pedestrians
Coming off a championship season, the Watertown Red & Black are back at it, holding signups and...
Red & Black hope to repeat that championship feeling
A viewer sent in this photo of firemen who rescued three cats during the recent fire at...
Pics of the Week: a run, parasailers, river ice, an opossum & a cat rescue
Authorities are trying to determine why a pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane on a West...
6 college golfers, coach dead after van crashes on way home
Wake Up Weather
It’s our lucky weather day