Bartlett enjoys trip to Victory Lane

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ryan Bartlett tasted victory on the race track indoors this past weekend.

Outstanding driving led him to Victory Lane.

Bartlett has made a name for himself as a Modified driver. This past Saturday, he excelled in another car, a three-quarter midget.

He won the main event this past Saturday night at the Indoor Auto Racing championships in Syracuse.

He’s no stranger to to midgets. He’s been racing in the class for a long time.

The win should give him momentum as he transitions to his Modified this spring.

Bartlett turned 39 on Sunday. He was able to celebrate a little early Saturday night.

