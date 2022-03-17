Advertisement

Bartlett enjoys trip to Victory Lane

Ryan Bartlett enjoys a trip to Victory Lane.
By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ryan Bartlett tasted victory on the race track indoors this past weekend.

Outstanding driving led him to Victory Lane.

Bartlett has made a name for himself as a Modified driver. This past Saturday, he excelled in another car, a three-quarter midget.

He won the main event this past Saturday night at the Indoor Auto Racing championships in Syracuse.

He’s no stranger to to midgets. He’s been racing in the class for a long time.

The win should give him momentum as he transitions to his Modified this spring.

Bartlett turned 39 on Sunday. He was able to celebrate a little early Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine poses for a selfie with fans during a visit to Fort Drum Tuesday.
Celebrity chef serves up dinner for Fort Drum soldiers & families
Volunteers from seven departments were called battle a blaze at 23320 Wyman Road in the town of...
Fire leaves Rodman family homeless
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe flag
Mohawk land claim ruling has big implications in part of Massena
Canadian Border
Source: vaccinated travelers will no longer need a COVID-19 test to come to Canada
Jurors continued to watch video Tuesday from Shawn Exford's interrogation following the...
New surveillance video dominates day 5 of Shawn Exford murder-arson trial

Latest News

Coming off a championship season, the Watertown Red & Black are back at it, holding signups and...
Red & Black hope to repeat that championship feeling
Red & Black hope to repeat that championship feeling
Bartlett enjoys a trip to Victory Lane
The Heuvelton Bulldogs are heading for the boys' basketball state Final Four later this week.
Heuvelton Bulldogs hungry for state Final Four challenge