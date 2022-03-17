Blaze at Ogdensburg home injures firefighter

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg firefighter suffered a minor injury battling a blaze at a city home Thursday afternoon.

That’s according to Ken Stull, Ogdensburg’s assistant fire chief.

He said firefighters were called at 12:15 p.m. to 1008 South Water Street, where they found smoke coming from the home.

The blaze spread from the first floor to the second before crews were able to douse the flames.

Stull said one firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

He said the homeowner, Francis Brabant, had been visiting a neighbor when the blaze broke out.

The cause is under investigation.

Andrea Smith, director of Ogdensburg Planning & Development, said the home’s second floor partially collapsed and that the city has condemned the property.

She said the owner plans to stay with family and hopes to repair the damage at his home.

