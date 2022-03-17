Advertisement

Blaze at Ogdensburg home injures firefighter

Fire damaged this home at 1008 South Water Street in Ogdensburg
Fire damaged this home at 1008 South Water Street in Ogdensburg(Andrea Smith)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg firefighter suffered a minor injury battling a blaze at a city home Thursday afternoon.

That’s according to Ken Stull, Ogdensburg’s assistant fire chief.

He said firefighters were called at 12:15 p.m. to 1008 South Water Street, where they found smoke coming from the home.

The blaze spread from the first floor to the second before crews were able to douse the flames.

Stull said one firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

He said the homeowner, Francis Brabant, had been visiting a neighbor when the blaze broke out.

The cause is under investigation.

Andrea Smith, director of Ogdensburg Planning & Development, said the home’s second floor partially collapsed and that the city has condemned the property.

She said the owner plans to stay with family and hopes to repair the damage at his home.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteers from seven departments were called battle a blaze at 23320 Wyman Road in the town of...
Fire leaves Rodman family homeless
Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine poses for a selfie with fans during a visit to Fort Drum Tuesday.
Celebrity chef serves up dinner for Fort Drum soldiers & families
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe flag
Mohawk land claim ruling has big implications in part of Massena
Canadian Border
Source: vaccinated travelers will no longer need a COVID-19 test to come to Canada
Jurors continued to watch video Tuesday from Shawn Exford's interrogation following the...
New surveillance video dominates day 5 of Shawn Exford murder-arson trial

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
No-fly zone is a no-go in Ukraine, says defense secretary
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a New York Hispanic Clergy Organization...
Cuomo says he is open to running again, despite resignation
Watertown celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by raising the Irish flag in front of city hall Thursday.
Irish flag raised outside Watertown City Hall
Thrifty Shopper
Thrifty Shopper holds grand opening