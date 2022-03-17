Advertisement

CCE hosts webinar on growing ag businesses

CCE hosts webinar on growing ag businesses.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a webinar on how to start your own agriculture-related business.

CCE’s Elizabeth Christensen said people from Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties can participate in the free webinar.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The webinar will be via Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29.

She said it’s for people who want to open up new avenues in their ag business or get a new business started.

You can register at ccejefferson.org/events. You can also email ec927@cornell.edu or call 315-788-8450.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine poses for a selfie with fans during a visit to Fort Drum Tuesday.
Celebrity chef serves up dinner for Fort Drum soldiers & families
Volunteers from seven departments were called battle a blaze at 23320 Wyman Road in the town of...
Fire leaves Rodman family homeless
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe flag
Mohawk land claim ruling has big implications in part of Massena
Canadian Border
Source: vaccinated travelers will no longer need a COVID-19 test to come to Canada
Jurors continued to watch video Tuesday from Shawn Exford's interrogation following the...
New surveillance video dominates day 5 of Shawn Exford murder-arson trial

Latest News

Watertown Fire Department benefit hockey games
Watertown FD benefit hockey games make a comeback
Gov. Kathy Hochul
NY passes anti-harassment laws sparked by Cuomo probe
Ryan Bartlett
Bartlett enjoys trip to Victory Lane
Coming off a championship season, the Watertown Red & Black are back at it, holding signups and...
Red & Black hope to repeat that championship feeling