CCE hosts webinar on growing ag businesses.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a webinar on how to start your own agriculture-related business.

CCE’s Elizabeth Christensen said people from Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties can participate in the free webinar.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The webinar will be via Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29.

She said it’s for people who want to open up new avenues in their ag business or get a new business started.

You can register at ccejefferson.org/events. You can also email ec927@cornell.edu or call 315-788-8450.

