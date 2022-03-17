Advertisement

Copenhagen rallies behind girls basketball team

School spirit was on display Thursday as Copenhagen Central School sent its girls basketball...
School spirit was on display Thursday as Copenhagen Central School sent its girls basketball team off in style.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - School spirit was on display Thursday as Copenhagen Central School sent its girls basketball team off in style.

The halls were lined with students holding signs and cheering the team on as it heads to the state Class D Final Four.

Confetti fell as the girls boarded their bus.

They’re heading to Hudson Valley Community College in Troy for Friday night’s game.

It’s the school’s first appearance ever in the final four.

If they win, the girls play for the Class D state crown Saturday night.

