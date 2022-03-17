DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Esther Dale Boyd, 78, of Dexter, NY, passed away on March 16, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

She was born on January 27, 1944, in Baltimore, Maryland, daughter of Donald and Martha(Gaskins) Gray.

She graduated from Parkville High School in Baltimore in 1962. She married Edward W. Boyd on October 17, 1964 in Atlantic City, NJ and the couple resided in Maryland, where she owned and operated Halleluia Florist and was a floral designer for several years. She became an administrative assistant for Epoch Counseling Center in Maryland for 22 years, retiring in 2011. Her husband passed away on April 20, 2019 and shortly thereafter she moved to Dexter to live with her daughter, LesLee.

Dale enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was a very active member at the Assembly of God and the Joppa Road Baptist Church in Maryland.

She is survived by her two daughters and son-in-laws, LesLee (Matt) Moran, Dexter and Carey (Freddy) Masilek, Baltimore, MD; three grandchildren, Rachael LaBoy-Moran, Matthew J. (Teneshia) Moran Jr. and Collin Moran; 8 great grandchildren, Sofia, Malachi, Ben, Zach, Paul III, Hailey, Liam and Caden.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. It was her wish to be cremated and a graveside service will be held at a later date in the Brownville Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Central Christian Assembly of God 7411 Rossville Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21237.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

