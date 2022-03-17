Advertisement

Irish flag raised outside Watertown City Hall

Watertown celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by raising the Irish flag in front of city hall Thursday.
By Zach Grady
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by raising the Irish flag in front of city hall Thursday.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians joined city council members and other members of the community to mark the occasion.

Mayor Jeff Smith spoke before the ceremony, as did a member of the Hibernians.

“Seeing the Irish flag being raised here at city hall, it brings a deep honor to my heart and to my soul of being of Irish descent,” said ‚William Flynn, president, Ancient Order of Hibernians.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians is the oldest and largest Irish Catholic fraternal group operating in the United States. Thursday marks the 103rd anniversary of Ireland’s Declaration of Independence.

