It’s our lucky weather day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This is the day we’ve been looking forward to for about the past week.

This hint of spring must be the luck of the Irish.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s.

There’s a small chance -- about 20 percent -- of rain Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be rainy with highs in the mid-50s.

Spring starts at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday. There’s a chance of rain before 8 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

Highs stay in the 40s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It will be partly sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, and cloudy with mixed precipitation on Wednesday.

