Advertisement

It’s our lucky weather day

This is the day we’ve been looking forward to for about the past week.
By Beth Hall
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This is the day we’ve been looking forward to for about the past week.

This hint of spring must be the luck of the Irish.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s.

There’s a small chance -- about 20 percent -- of rain Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be rainy with highs in the mid-50s.

Spring starts at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday. There’s a chance of rain before 8 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

Highs stay in the 40s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It will be partly sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, and cloudy with mixed precipitation on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine poses for a selfie with fans during a visit to Fort Drum Tuesday.
Celebrity chef serves up dinner for Fort Drum soldiers & families
Volunteers from seven departments were called battle a blaze at 23320 Wyman Road in the town of...
Fire leaves Rodman family homeless
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe flag
Mohawk land claim ruling has big implications in part of Massena
Canadian Border
Source: vaccinated travelers will no longer need a COVID-19 test to come to Canada
Jurors continued to watch video Tuesday from Shawn Exford's interrogation following the...
New surveillance video dominates day 5 of Shawn Exford murder-arson trial

Latest News

7-day forecast
Thursday AM Weather
7
Nice tomorrow
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
A few mild days ahead