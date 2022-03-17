Advertisement

Exford found guilty of murder, arson

Shawn Exford
Shawn Exford
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lewis County Court jury has found Shawn Exford guilty of murder and arson.

Exford set a Lowville apartment building on fire, killing two women inside.

Before deliberations, the defense and prosecution made their closing arguments to the jury.

Defense attorney John Hallett said the prosecution failed to prove any of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

The defense is contending that the apartment building was often used to make meth in the unit right next to the main hallway.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Caleb Petzoldt went through many pieces of evidence seen throughout the trial, including a 911 call made by victim Catherine Crego.

